Salisbury officer hits shoplifting suspect with patrol car after losing traction

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A shoplifting suspect was injured Saturday during a bicycle and vehicle pursuit involving Salisbury Police Department officers at a Walmart.

Officers were called to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Alrington Street in Salisbury.

As two SPD officers responded to the call, Joshua Goodman, 45, left the scene on a bicycle, police said. One officer pursued the person on foot, while Officer C.L. Debonis followed in a vehicle.

Police say that as the chase traveled into a grassy field near Walmart, the vehicle driven by Officer Debonis hit a small embankment and lost traction striking the suspect.

Goodman was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Officer C.L. Debonis was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in an incident. The State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Salisbury Police will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.

“Our prayers are certainly with Mr. Goodman today after this morning’s incident,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes in a statement, “and wish him a swift recovery. We also uplift Officer Debonis as she is evaluated at our local hospital. While State Highway Patrol thoroughly investigates this situation, we too will make sure that our proper procedures were applied during the chase by both officers.”

In-car video was inactive, though both officers’ body worn cameras were active.

Officer Debonis has been employed by SPD since 2018.

