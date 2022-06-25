SkyView
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant

Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is out on bond after police say he flashed a woman last month at a barbecue restaurant.

Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.

Police responded to Home Team BBQ on Williman Street back on May 13.

Detectives determined that Wray was assaulted in retaliation for exposing his genitals to a woman, according to an incident report. Police say video obtained at the scene “clearly” showed Wray flashing the woman.

Two weeks later, investigators met with the victim of the flashing, who told officers as she was leaving the restaurant, Wray waved her over to his table. Wray asked the woman if he could buy her a shot of liquor, to which the victim replied she was leaving the restaurant.

Wray then said, “Well, let me entertain you anyways,” and unzipped his pants, exposing his testicles to the victim, the incident report stated.

The victim then walked away and told her friends what happened, which police say led to the assault on Wray. Police have not yet provided details about the assault or any possible charges in connection to the incident.

Wray’s bond was set at $10,000. He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

