New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez (per the driver’s Georgia DL) was arrested after driving through Rincon’s Freedom Rings parade Saturday morning.

SOURCE: Aubree Banks

According to police it happened just after 10:20 a.m. Police say Rodriguez purposely drove around a manned barricade and headed straight toward pedestrians on the parade route.

Two officers attempted to stop the vehicle and that’s when police say Rodriguez continued around them, narrowly missing bystanders.

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Anthony RODRIGUEZ(Effingham County)

Police say Rodriguez continued down the parade route heading straight for the sheriff, chief deputy, the Rincon police chief and sergeant. Members of the 3rd ID marching band dove out of the way.

Rodriguez was finally stopped when police say a Rincon K-9 officer drove head-on into Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Police say the officer was injured and is being evaluated at the hospital. The officer’s K-9 did not sustain any injuries.

None of the hundreds of bystanders sustained serious injuries.

GSP is working the accident and Rodriguez was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Police say Rodriguez will likely face numerous charges of aggravated assault. Investigators have not determined a motive yet.

Police ask that if you have any video of the incident or if you were involved in any way to contact them on Monday to assist in their investigation.

Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

