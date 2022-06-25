Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer

MONETTA, S.C. (WIS) - The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department dedicated its station in memory of fallen Cayce Police Department Officer Drew Barr.

On Saturday, friends and family of Barr gathered in Monetta for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 24.

