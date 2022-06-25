SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer

Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer
Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer(City of Cayce Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, S.C. (WIS) - The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department dedicated its station in memory of fallen Cayce Police Department Officer Drew Barr.

On Saturday, friends and family of Barr gathered in Monetta for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 24.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine,...
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit
SC Governor Henry McMaster FILE PHOTO
McMaster to file motions to bring Fetal Heartbeat Act into effect
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
South Carolina reacts to SCOTUS abortion decision
FILE PHOTO - Staff discovered the weapon in the employee’s belongings and notified DJJ Public...
Contract employee arrested, fired after gun found in juvenile evaluation center
The Sumter Police believe these individuals may know or be involved in stabbing a woman near...
Sumter woman stabbed, police identify suspects

Latest News

G.A.N.G.S (Getting a New Generation Started) in Peace is a coalition of street ambassadors from...
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter
File photo of police lights.
CPD investigating fatal shooting