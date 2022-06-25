Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONETTA, S.C. (WIS) - The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department dedicated its station in memory of fallen Cayce Police Department Officer Drew Barr.
On Saturday, friends and family of Barr gathered in Monetta for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 24.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.