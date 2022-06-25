SkyView
Man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Sumter

Marquez Tucker has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into...
Marquez Tucker has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.(Sumter Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested for attempted murder almost two months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Sumter County.

Marquez Tucker has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Tucker’s arrest warrant released by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, he was driving on Dinkins Mill Road in Rembert on May 3, when he shot rounds into another occupied car that was also traveling on the roadway.

Five people were inside the vehicle, and two out of the five victims were struck by gunfire. They have since been treated by medical staff at an area hospital.

Deputies say Tucker had the intent to kill specific passengers of the car.

Tucker has been transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where his bond was denied. He will make an appearance in Circuit Court on a later date.

