SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing in September in Colleton County on charges...
Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing in September in Colleton County on charges unrelated to the Alex Murdaugh shooting.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Curtis Eddie Smith has been taken into custody on at least one charge filed by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Jail records indicate Smith was arrested Friday. As of Saturday morning, a booking photo was not available.

Deputies were not able to provide details about what charge or charges Smith faces.

SLED has not yet responded to a request for information.

Smith, 61, is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh over Labor Day weekend.

Investigators say that Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary;” state investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement to SLED admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

Smith has denied that he shot Murdaugh. He told CBS’s “48 Hours” in October that he did not fire a shot, saying Murdaugh called him on Sept. 4 saying he needed Smith’s help. Smith said he didn’t think twice before heading to the Hampton County road to meet him. But he said that when he arrived, Murdaugh emerged from his car holding a gun.

“He said, ‘You know, you got to take care of this.’ And I said, ‘Well, I can’t do it.’ And he took it, he turned his head. I just grabbed his arm, put it behind his head and took the gun from him,” Smith said.

Smith claims that during a struggle, the gun went off. Then, he said he disposed of the weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine,...
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit
SC Governor Henry McMaster FILE PHOTO
McMaster to file motions to bring Fetal Heartbeat Act into effect
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
South Carolina reacts to SCOTUS abortion decision
FILE PHOTO - Staff discovered the weapon in the employee’s belongings and notified DJJ Public...
Contract employee arrested, fired after gun found in juvenile evaluation center
The Sumter Police believe these individuals may know or be involved in stabbing a woman near...
Sumter woman stabbed, police identify suspects

Latest News

G.A.N.G.S (Getting a New Generation Started) in Peace is a coalition of street ambassadors from...
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter
File photo of police lights.
CPD investigating fatal shooting
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter
Man found guilty of murder in deaths of Sumter woman, her 5-year-old daughter