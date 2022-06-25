Group of local ‘street ambassadors’ applying influence to stop violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - G.A.N.G.S (Getting a New Generation Started) in Peace is a coalition of street ambassadors from across the Midlands who are applying their influence to mitigate community violence.

“This [group] is lightening in a bottle. And until it fulfills its purpose, which it hasn’t yet, I’m going to be protective of them,” said Bishop Eric Davis of the Word of God Church & Ministries International.

Bishop Davis is the front-man for the G.A.N.G.S syndicate, comprised of ten men with history in the Blood, Crip and Folk Nation societies.

“We got people from all walks of life… we ain’t seeing no [gang] colors. What we’re seeing right now is a change. That’s what we looking for,” said “Slim,” one of the street ambassadors.

As a united front, these ambassadors are inspiring their communities to mitigate gang violence and deter others from making their mistakes.

“I got shot seven times before I was 40 [years old]. And when you reach an age you never thought you would make, you just feel like it’s time to grow up,” said Levar “Boobie” Baker, Crip Ambassador.

Now 45 years old, Boobie is using his authority to transition negativity into positivity.

“I have a lot of influence over shooters, to tell them to put their guns down. They’re going to listen because I’m not speaking from a preacher point of view, I’m speaking from an experience point of view. And [shooters] know that experience,” said Boobie

Paster Davis says that a “hot, bloody summer” was avoided by the influence that every ambassador has upon their respected communities.

By the admission of law enforcement officers, G.A.N.G.S in Peace has already made a significant impact to the Midland Area.

