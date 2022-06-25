CPD investigating fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Ripplemeyer Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ripplemeyer just before 11 p.m. on Friday. They learned that a man was critically injured, according to CPD.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

