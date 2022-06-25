SkyView
2nd Annual Big Ern Cornhole Tournament benefits Children’s Charities of the Midlands

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second year in a row, the Big Ern Charity Cornhole Tournament will take place all to benefit children in our Midlands communities.

Event organizers, Ernie Becker and Gary Matthews of Children’s Charities of the Midlands stopped by Soda City Live to toss some bags and discuss the tournament with Hannah Cumler and Chief Meteorologist Adam Clark. One hundred percent of proceeds raised at the tournament will go to charity.

For more on the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-big-ern-charity-cornhole-tourney-tickets-344723606587

