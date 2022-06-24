Treating mental health, finding therapeutic approaches to help children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Violette Clare is a licensed counselor associate who focuses on mental health issues related to children and adolescents.

Clare spoke with Judi Gatson Friday in the WIS News 10 studio. She has been working with adolescents and families since 2001 in the community and school setting.

Clare’s therapeutic approach and training is centered around, but not limited to, Trauma Focused Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Transtheoretical Model, Solution Focused Brief Therapy, and Mindfulness-Based Interventions. Therapy is not a one size fits all process.

