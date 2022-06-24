Sumter woman stabbed by unknown attackers
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for three unidentified suspects who stabbed a woman.
According to police, the incident happened early morning on Wednesday, June 22 at a McCray’s Mill Road resident.
The victim of the attack was found outside and taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators say Pack was given a ride from the local Circle K in a tan, older model Honda Odyssey.
Officials believe two men and a woman drove off after forcing Pack out of the van.
The SPD is asking if anyone has any information on the incident to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 1-888-Crime-SC.
