Sumter woman stabbed by unknown attackers

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for three unidentified suspects who stabbed a woman.

According to police, the incident happened early morning on Wednesday, June 22 at a McCray’s Mill Road resident.

The victim of the attack was found outside and taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Pack was given a ride from the local Circle K in a tan, older model Honda Odyssey.

Officials believe two men and a woman drove off after forcing Pack out of the van.

Officials believe this is the van used in connection to the attack on a woman's life. (Sumter Police Department)

The SPD is asking if anyone has any information on the incident to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 1-888-Crime-SC.

