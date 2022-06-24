South Carolina reacts to SCOTUS abortion decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned a 50 year precedent on abortion. Reactions came in from across South Carolina after the ruling Friday morning.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said,

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement,

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.

“However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision.

“This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”

My office stands ready to defend any law passed by the legislature. — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) June 24, 2022

Representative Jim Clyburn said in a statement,

“This decision puts the health of tens of millions of women in danger, disproportionately impacting women of color and low-income communities.

For nearly 50 years, women have had the constitutional right to make their own decisions about their health and their bodies.”

The South Carolina Democratic Party said in an email,

“This is a direct result of Republicans’ unrelenting, decades-long war to deny us the power and freedom to make personal decisions about our own bodies. What health choices someone makes should stay between them and their doctor, and the GOP has no right to stick their noses in anyone else’s health care decisions.”

🚨BREAKING: Roe v. Wade has been REVERSED, and countless lives will be saved! Praise God! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) June 24, 2022

Democrats for Life of South Carolina President Hayden Laye said in part in a statement, “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States is just the first step in the right direction.”

🚨 Roe v. Wade struck down! This allows states to the handle the issue themselves, ending more than 49 years of heartbreaking federal precedent.



Outstanding news from #SCOTUS today. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) June 24, 2022

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) Chairman Drew McKissick said,

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a victory for life everywhere. The pro-life movement has been working for decades to educate and motivate folks to stand for the unborn, and we’ll continue to do just that in this new life after Roe. Today is further proof that elections have consequences. Who we elect as President matters because judicial nominations matter. And today, the highest court in the land ruled that life in the womb matters.”

