RCSD deputies investigating shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on 716 Zimalcrest Drive.

Around midnight, investigators say they found three men shot at the Grove at St Andrews.

Deputies say one man was found deceased at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies were later made aware a third man was injured during the shooting after he was taken to the hospital by a citizen.

All three men suffered gunshot wounds to the upper part of their bodies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after three men were found shot this morning at a Columbia apartment complex. One man died from his injuries.

According to RCSD the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.