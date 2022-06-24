SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD deputies investigating shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Around midnight, investigators say they found three men shot at the Grove at St Andrews.
Around midnight, investigators say they found three men shot at the Grove at St Andrews.(Arizona's Family)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on 716 Zimalcrest Drive.

Around midnight, investigators say they found three men shot at the Grove at St Andrews.

Deputies say one man was found deceased at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies were later made aware a third man was injured during the shooting after he was taken to the hospital by a citizen.

All three men suffered gunshot wounds to the upper part of their bodies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after three men were found shot this morning at a Columbia apartment complex. One man died from his injuries.

According to RCSD the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case
Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine,...
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit
Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was...
12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia
Miss Converse University Haleigh McSwain
‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed

Latest News

The COMET (Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority) announced that Route 97 will be...
Comet suspends services in Batesburg-Leesville
SC Governor Henry McMaster FILE PHOTO
McMaster to file motions to bring Fetal Heartbeat Act into effect
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Sheriff says suspect stole Spartanburg County deputy’s gun after fatally shooting him
Gilliam is accused of shooting an acquaintance in the Manning area
Clarendon Co. man drives to hospital, shot multiple times by friend