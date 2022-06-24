Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) said Friday four Primary protests were denied.

The party’s State Executive Committee convened and voted on protests to the June 14, 2022 primary election. In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”

The races under protests were:

SC Governor’s race

SC Attorney General’s race

State House Representative, District 43

State House Representative, District 81

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said, “Ultimately, our State Executive Committee voted to uphold the June 14 primary results–meaning that the Committee determined no candidate provided credible evidence that could have quantifiably changed the outcome of the primary.”

