McMaster to file motions to bring Fetal Heartbeat Act into effect

SC Governor Henry McMaster FILE PHOTO
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After Friday Morning’s SCOTUS decision overruled Roe v. Wade, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster plans to bring the Fetal Heartbeat Act into effect. The act would ban most abortions in the state.

McMaster had previously said he was in support of stricter anti abortion laws in SC if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

McMaster issued a statement Friday,

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

In anticipation of this ruling, lawmakers at the Statehouse formed an ad hoc committee in advance in preparation for a special session on abortion.

WIS’s Mary Green talked with Rep. John McCravy, the chair of the SC House’s Dobbs ad hoc committee. He spoke with Attorney General Alan Wilson shortly after the Dobbs decision was released and said Wilson has already filed a motion to lift the stay on the Heartbeat Law in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

