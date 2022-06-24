Man wanted for “long string” of larcenies in Sumter Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted for a “long string” of larcenies in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Delvon Harvin is known to make contact with people attempting to sell dirt bikes and ATVs on social media, then stealing the items during the initial meeting.

Harvin is wanted for larcenies in the Broad Street and Peach Orchard, Highway 441 area in Sumter County.

If anyone has information on Delvon Harvin, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be made by downloading the app at p3tips.com.

