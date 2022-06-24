Furry Friend Friday: Collette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Collette is a 2-year-old Retriever mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Collette was saved from a local municipal shelter and has been homeless for over 4 months. She is a wonderful dog! We can’t believe this beautiful girl is still homeless! Collette is super sweet and loves to snuggle. She’s quite playful and spunky too with a fun energy about her. Collette gets along with other dogs and especially loves playing with dogs around her size! She is in several playgroups at Pawmetto Lifeline so she has quite a few canine friends. Collette would make a fantastic addition to just about any family, probably even with kids!

Right now, Collette has a reduced adoption fee! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Dogs 35 pounds and up are $50, Kittens are $75 or 2 for $125 and Cats are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open from 12:00 to 6:00 Tuesday through Saturday for adoptions. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.