SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Warm weekend with a little less humidity!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are in the mid 90s this weekend with partly cloudy skies and the humidity is a little lower too.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Tonight expect low 70s with partly cloudy skies.
  • Saturday and Sunday looks drier with highs reaching the mid 90s but not too humid.
  • Next week we see a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday (40/50 percent chance).
  • We have a system in the tropics that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

This weekend looks dry! A nice big ridge of high pressure builds over the region and we see highs reach the mid 90s. Saturday has partly cloudy skies and mid 90s, and Sunday we are also in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Monday is a little more humid, a slow moving cold front approaches from the northwest and brings a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The cold front arrives Tuesday. It brings more clouds and a 50% chance of showers and storms. Lows are down to 70 and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Wednesday we see upper 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms as the front stalls over the region.

wis
wis(WIS)

In the tropics we have a wave (Invest 94 L) is showing some signs of organization off the coast of Africa. It has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Drier overnight with just a few passing clouds and lows around 70.

Saturday: Mid 90s with lower humidity. Sunshine and clouds.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with humidity not too bad. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mid 90s with more humidity and a 20% chance for a few showers and storms.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and more humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case
Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine,...
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit
Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was...
12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia
Miss Converse University Haleigh McSwain
‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy
FILE PHOTO - Staff discovered the weapon in the employee’s belongings and notified DJJ Public...
Contract employee arrested, fired after gun found in juvenile evaluation center

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hotter today but still not humid - Turns more humid by Thursday