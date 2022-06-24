FIRST ALERT- Warm weekend with a little less humidity!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are in the mid 90s this weekend with partly cloudy skies and the humidity is a little lower too.

First Alert Headlines:

Tonight expect low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday looks drier with highs reaching the mid 90s but not too humid.

Next week we see a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday (40/50 percent chance).

We have a system in the tropics that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

This weekend looks dry! A nice big ridge of high pressure builds over the region and we see highs reach the mid 90s. Saturday has partly cloudy skies and mid 90s, and Sunday we are also in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Monday is a little more humid, a slow moving cold front approaches from the northwest and brings a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The cold front arrives Tuesday. It brings more clouds and a 50% chance of showers and storms. Lows are down to 70 and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis (WIS)

Wednesday we see upper 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms as the front stalls over the region.

wis (WIS)

In the tropics we have a wave (Invest 94 L) is showing some signs of organization off the coast of Africa. It has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Drier overnight with just a few passing clouds and lows around 70.

Saturday: Mid 90s with lower humidity. Sunshine and clouds.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with humidity not too bad. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mid 90s with more humidity and a 20% chance for a few showers and storms.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and more humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.