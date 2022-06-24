Clarendon Co. man drives to hospital, shot multiple times by friend

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a gunshot victim driving himself to the hospital.

According to officials the victim stated to police he has been shot several times near Irongate Road and Forrest Lake Drive in the Manning area.

Officials say 21-year-old Xavier Gamble identified 22-year-old Laquan Gilliam as the person who shot him with a small caliber gun.

Gilliam was taken into custody on Thursday, June 23, on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office this is an ongoing investigation.

