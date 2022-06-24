SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Department of Justice
Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case
Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was...
12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia
Miss Converse University Haleigh McSwain
‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy
Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine,...
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
According to officials the victim stated to police he has been shot several times near Irongate...
Clarendon Co. man drives himself to hospital after being shot multiple times
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media