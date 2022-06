AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old boy was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in Augusta.

Authorities confirm he is in critical condition.

Dispatchers said they got the report at 11:30 a.m. of the incident at White Road and Kissingbower Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

