WBB: National Championship Highway Sign Unveiling Thursday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(South Carolina Athletics)
By Diana Koval
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner, Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall will be unveiling new highway signs recognizing the Gamecocks’ 2022 National Championship.

A total of 15 signs will go up around the state of South Carolina beginning on Thursday, including several around the City of Columbia.

Welcome Centers near the South Carolina border in both directions on I-85, I-26, I-77 and I-95 as well as the one on East Bound I-20 will have the new signage. Around the Columbia area, signs will be at I-20 East Bound Exit 58 and West Bound Exit 73A, I-26 Exit 111B in both directions, I-77 Exit 5 in both directions, and at the Harbison Street Ext. intersection of South Bound SC-277.

The signs were fabricated at the State Sign Shop and should be installed at all locations no later than July 1. The signs will stay in place for two years from the installation date.

