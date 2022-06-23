SkyView
UofSC to unveil Gamecocks’ National Championship sign

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (UofSC) are unveiling new highway signs recognizing the Gamecocks’ 2022 National Championship.

A ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday outside the main entrance of the Colonial Life Arena. Coach Dawn Staley, UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner and SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall will be in attendance.

In total, 15 signs are planned to go up around the state. These will be located in the City of Columbia and Welcome Centers at the state borders in both directions. This includes I-85, I-26, I-77, I-95 and I-20.

In Columbia, signs will be raised on I-20 on the eastbound Exit 58 and westbound Exit 73 A, I-26 Exit 111B in both directions, I-77 Exit 5 in both directions. A sign will also be raised at the Harbison Street Exit. Intersection of South Bound SC-277.

The signs were fabricated at the State Sign Shop and will be installed by July 1, 2022. They will be in place for two years.

