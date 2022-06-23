SkyView
Troopers: 1 person dead after tractor-trailer hit pedestrian

It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the Santee area involving a tractor-trailer that left one person dead.

It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it hit a pedestrian traveling west across I-95, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

