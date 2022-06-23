SkyView
“Significant” bust made by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit

Spann has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Narcotics investigators seized close to $150,000 of drugs Thursday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone were found during a search warrant at a residence on Second Avenue in Sumter.

Devonte Mikyonni Spann, 30, has been charged for trafficking in meth or cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 2.4 pounds of marijuana, 1.016 kilograms of cocaine, 160 grams of crack cocaine, 19 suspected oxycodone pills and several firearms were seized.

Investigators say all of the items seized totaled at $144,960 in street value.

“This agency will continue to pursue every possible lead for individuals that chose to poison our streets and our citizens,” Sheriff Dennis said.

Sheriff Dennis also says when drug dealers are on the streets and in Sumter neighborhoods, problems will keep on arising, and keep citizens in addiction.

“And that in turn keeps feeding property crimes and overdose situations,” Sheriff Dennis said.

Spann was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains, awaiting his initial bond appearance.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

