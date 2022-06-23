SC Human Affairs Commission celebrates 50 years of service to Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Human Affairs Commission is celebrating 50 years and is inviting the public to join in.

The department was created in 1972 by the General Assembly with the goal of creating harmony through the enforcement of the South Carolina Human Affairs Law, the South Carolina Fair Housing Law, and the South Carolina Equal Enjoyment and Privileges to Public Accommodations Law.

Also, the General Assembly required that the Commission be responsible of monitoring South Carolina state government agency Affirmative Action Plans.

A governor’s proclamation will be read at on June 23 at 11 a.m. on the first floor of the SC State House.

