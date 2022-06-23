12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department have controlled an apartment building fire off Longcreek Drive in Columbia.

According to CRFD, units were dispatched to The Views on Longcreek around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one building was heavily inflamed.

CRFD says two people were rescued, along with one dog, six units were damaged. No injuries were reported, but at least 12 people have been displaced.

RIGHT NOW: Our 1st Shift crews are still on scene of a fire that caused significant damages to an apartment building off of Longcreek Drive.



Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was found heavily involved with fire.

