12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia

Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was found heavily involved with fire.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department have controlled an apartment building fire off Longcreek Drive in Columbia.

According to CRFD, units were dispatched to The Views on Longcreek around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one building was heavily inflamed.

CRFD says two people were rescued, along with one dog, six units were damaged. No injuries were reported, but at least 12 people have been displaced.

