Love Covenant Church to “Bless the Community”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Love Covenant Church in Sumter is inviting the community to get their free blessing this weekend.

On Saturday, June 25, they will be providing FREE food, drinks, adult and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, housewares, small and large appliances, furniture and toys for anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

There will also be vendors, which include, Red Cross, Prisma Health, Sumter Police Dept., Sumter Fire Dept., Voter’s Registration, Combat Veterans, Senior Life Legacy Insurance, Kona Ice, and US Army Recruiting.

The event will take place Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Love Covenant Church located at 245 Oswego Highway in Sumter.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.