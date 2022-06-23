SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Community pays respects to Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the...
Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community is rallying around the loved ones of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was killed in the line of duty

Aldridge, 25, passed away just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said he was an organ and tissue donor who will go on to help 70 other people.

Here’s how you can help and pay your respects:

SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS

Services for Deputy Aldridge are being handled by Floyd’s Mortuary and details have not yet been announced. We will release these details as soon as they are made available.

A procession at 1 p.m. on Thursday carried Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional hospital to Floyd’s Mortuary. Dozens of law enforcement patrol cars participated in the processional.

Deputy Austin Aldridge
Deputy Austin Aldridge(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

PATROL CAR MEMORIAL

Deputy Aldridge’s patrol car is set up outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for the community and fellow law enforcement to pay their respects.

The car is covered in balloons, flowers, ribbons and messages of support.

A group of community members came together Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil by the memorial.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL PLANNED

A candlelight memorial is planned for Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. around the flag pole at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Flags at the sheriff’s office have been lowered to half staff for Aldridge.

Click here for more details.

Flags were lowered at half-staff Wednesday morning.
Flags were lowered at half-staff Wednesday morning.(WHNS)

GOFUNDME SET UP

A GoFundMe is raising money for the fallen deputy’s wife and unborn child. As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has received more than $81,000 from over 1,000 different donors.

Click here to donate.

Deputy Austin Aldridge
Deputy Austin Aldridge(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

IMPACT FELT ACROSS THE STATE

People across South Carolina have showed an outpouring of support for Deputy Aldridge’s family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

During a talent competition on Wednesday night, Haleigh McSwain, a contestant in the Miss South Carolina pageant honored Aldridge.

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg offered free meals to all law enforcement on Wednesday in honor of Aldridge.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke about Aldridge during a press conference on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina crews in Myrtle Beach spotted a digital billboard message remembering Aldridge and recognizing his End of Watch.

Billboard for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Billboard for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge in Myrtle Beach, SC.(FOX Carolina News)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Tyrese Brunson (Far Left), Demadrae Dennis (Center Left), Amontae Wright (Center Right), Jaheim...
Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
Bill allowing S.C. healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs becomes law

Latest News

UofSC to unveil Gamecocks’ National Championship sign
SC Human Affairs Commission celebrates 50 years of service.
SC Human Affairs Commission celebrates 50 years of service to Carolinians
Miss Converse University Haleigh McSwain
‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy
The United States Department of Justice
Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case