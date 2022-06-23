SkyView
Lake Murray Charity Run to Be Held This Weekend

Lake Greenwood, South Carolina
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, local and visiting boaters will come together to raise money and awareness for the Big Red Barn Retreat during the annual Lake Murray Charity Run.

The event will be held on Friday, June 24th from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. on Lake Murray. During the event, boaters stop at designated locations across the lake to earn tickets to be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Big Red Barn Retreat. The Big Red Barn Retreat offers integrated practices and programs that allow veterans and active-duty military to thrive at home.

Additional information and registration details can be found at https://www.lakemurraycharityrun.org/.

