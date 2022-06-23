FIRST ALERT- Few storms this evening and hot & muggy this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a few showers and storms for this afternoon and evening. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Headlines:

First Alert Day today for heat and humidity with heat index values around 105.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening as well.

Friday and into the weekend will stay muggy and warm. There’s a 20% chance of afternoon storms Friday.

Saturday and Sunday looks drier with highs reaching the mid 90s and still muggy.

Next week we see a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday (40/50 percent chance).

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got some showers and storms possible this evening. Some of the storms could create some heavy rain and gusty winds.

High temperatures reach the low 90s Friday. There’s a 20% chance of storms for the afternoon and evening. Humidity levels are going to be on the higher side.

We have a ridge of high pressure over the region. That means we stay dry for this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temps are reaching the mid 90s for both days. Lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday we are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon.

Tuesday a cold front approaches from the northwest and brings a 50% chance of showers and storms. Temperatures are in the upper 80s.

In the tropics we have a wave that’s come off the coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Few evening showers and storms (30%). Muggy overnight with 70s.

Friday: Humidity continues, highs reach the low 90s. 20% Chance of storms.

Saturday: Mid 90s and muggy with sunshine and clouds.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mid 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

