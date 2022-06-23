SkyView
Deadly pedestrian hit and run collision under investigation in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a deadly hit and run Thursday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a deadly hit and run Thursday.

Investigators said on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 a 56-year-old man was found deceased in the 8300 block of Old Percival Rd. At around 9:00 p.m. he is believed to have been walking on the north side of the road when an unknown vehicle hit him.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have been a Ford truck. Anyone with information on the case can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers anonymously.

