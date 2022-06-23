SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach

About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.(Emilee DeForest // Texas A&M College of Geosciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA BEACH, Texas (Gray News) – A sea turtle nest with about 45 hatchling Kemp’s ridley eggs was discovered on a beach inside a bay in Texas.

“This has never happened in modern times,” said Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist. “Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare.”

Eggs left on the beach only have about a 45% chance of hatching, according to Texas A&M College of Geosciences, but these turtles had help.

The university said the turtles were found by maintenance workers with the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Office while picking up trash on the beach.

They helped about 25 hatchlings to the water that were heading the wrong way.

The maintenance workers contacted Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent RJ Shelly who excavated the next, helping about 20 more turtles.

“Sure enough, once we started excavating, we saw more and more dig their way out,” Shelly said.

According to the university, Shelly and others supervised the hatching process to make sure the turtles safely made their way into Matagorda Bay.

“We let them imprint on the sand and then stood there while they made their run,” Shelly said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, Texas A&M reports, adding that decades of efforts from scientists, conservationists and others have allowed the species to begin to recover.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Tyrese Brunson (Far Left), Demadrae Dennis (Center Left), Amontae Wright (Center Right), Jaheim...
Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
Bill allowing S.C. healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs becomes law

Latest News

Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release
This still image is taken from Eric Greitens’ campaign commercial in which he said he’s hunting...
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000