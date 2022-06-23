CDC approves vaccines for children six-months and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the rollout was a “long time coming,” medical professionals believe the wait was necessary for the CDC and Food and Drug Administration to do their due diligence.

“I think they needed to pay close attention in this age group to be sure the benefit of the vaccine was going to outweigh any significant risk from the vaccine. It was a long time coming, and it should reassure people,” said Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a pediatrician at Palmetto Pediatric.

Despite shipping confirmation, Palmetto Pediatric has not received their shipment of 1,000 Pfizer COVID shots for kids. Concurrently, Prisma Health received another box of immunizations for children today.

“The vaccines have arrived at our facilities, and we are ready and excited to provide the vaccine for those who are ready to call and make those appointments,” said Dr. Carley Draddy, General Pediatrician for Prisma Health.

Moderna remains a two-shot vaccine, while Pfizer is a three-shot treatment for children under five. And depending on the age of the child, vaccines will be administered in the leg rather than the arm.

To information on how to schedule a vaccination for your child, visit the DHEC Vaccine locator.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.