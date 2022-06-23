SkyView
“Be Well Wednesday,” how to do intense workouts in a shortened amount of time

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s ‘Be Well Wednesday’ segment, Fitness Guru, James Patrick shows Billie Jean Shaw how to do intense workouts in a shortened amount of time.

These workouts are perfect for those who are constantly on the go and have little time for the gym!

