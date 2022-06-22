SkyView
WATCH: South Carolina governor to discuss opioid settlement

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years.

The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.

Groups including DAODAS, DHEC, and the SC Institute of Medicine and Public Health joined AG Alan Wilson and Gov. McMaster at a news conference at the State House addressing their recommendations.

