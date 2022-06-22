WATCH: South Carolina governor to discuss opioid settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years.

The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.

Groups including DAODAS, DHEC, and the SC Institute of Medicine and Public Health joined AG Alan Wilson and Gov. McMaster at a news conference at the State House addressing their recommendations.

