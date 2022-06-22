Soda City Live: Men’s Health Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to wrap up the month, a local non-profit, Project TECH, will be hosting a Men’s Health Summit this weekend.

The summit will be held Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a the Trinity Educational Community Center located at 2523 Richland Street Columbia.

Our very own Sports Director, Rick Henry will be the Host of this event, sharing his very own story regarding his battle with prostate cancer.

Other speakers and resources will also be present.

Our very own Sports Director, Rick Henry will be the Host of this event, sharing his very own story regarding his battle with prostate cancer. (WIS)

Project Tech offers several activities. For more and/or images Info Visit:

Website: projectttech.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/projecttechsc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projecttechsc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProjectTechSC

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.