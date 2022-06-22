SCHP is seeking information on hit-and-run on Greenbrier Mossydale Road

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help from the public about a May 1, hit-and-run.

The accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Greenbrier Mossydale Road.

Investigators say a car was traveling north when it struck a pedestrian on a bike.

The rider sustained serious injuries from the accident and the driver left the scene.

Officials say the car will have damage to the front, but the make and model is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation by the SCHP and will be updated as the investigation continues.

