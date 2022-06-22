SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis announced in a statement posted to her twitter account, she will be taking a leave of absence from SC for Ed.

Ellis is stepping away from her role as Executive Director to focus on her run for SC State Superintendent.

“I am wholly dedicated to our students and teachers, which means I must fully dedicate my time to showing all South Carolinians why this is the case,” she said in the statement.

Ellis also stated she believes children should have the best public education.

