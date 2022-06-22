SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor

Three days after being sucker-punched, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is holding events out in public.
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer early Saturday evening.

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground at Fourth Street Live, WAVE reports.

The incident was caught on camera while Fischer was at a public event.

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)

According to an arrest report, Brown is said to have punched Fischer in his lower face and neck area. Fischer was knocked backwards when he fell to the ground.

Brown walked away after hitting Fischer, the report states. The attack is said to have been unprovoked.

Investigation into the incident revealed Brown as a possible suspect. Brown was later seen on video surveillance entering his apartment complex wearing the same clothing seen in the video where Fischer had been attacked.

The report said Fischer suffered from soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness in the area.

On Tuesday, Fischer released a statement saying he is doing well and “appreciates the support he has received.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Brown has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Brunson (Far Left), Demadrae Dennis (Center Left), Amontae Wright (Center Right), Jaheim...
Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Gun roundup breaks local record
The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Columbia man drives to hospital after being shot, death under investigation
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments
Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments

Latest News

FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting