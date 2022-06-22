SkyView
Free Smoke Alarms for Lugoff

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R) was awarded a $7,000 grant by Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program on Monday. The money enables LF-R to continue supplying free smoke detectors for their district.

“We go through every one of the smoke alarms that we get through this grant… we get about three to four requests a week [for fire alarms]” said Assistant Chief/Fire Marshall Will Catoe.

With help from the Lowes of Camden, LF-R purchased 278 hard-wired and battery-operated smoke alarms and two power drills to install them. This, in continuation of a program they started in 2015.

“We’re trying to take the proactive stance of putting this out… that if you need [smoke alarms], we have them. We will install them. So just contact us. We want to make sure that you’re safe and that your family is safe,” said Assistant Chief Catoe.

LF-R is funded primarily by grant money and has been awarded $1.3 million since 2017.

If you live in Lugoff and need a smoke alarm or would like an LF-R firefighter to conduct a safety check, call 803-438-2553.

Left to Right: Clay Hanna, Store Manager of the Camden Lowe’s, LF-R Assistant Chief Will Catoe, Mark Howard, Community & Member Relations Liaison Fairfield Electric Cooperative, and LF-R Fire Chief Chris Spitzer(Lugoff Fire Department)

