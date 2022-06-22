FIRST ALERT- Hot & humid Thursday, few afternoon storms possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a hot and humid day Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105. There’s also a chance of some afternoon storms.

First Alert Headlines:

First Alert Day for Thursday for heat and humidity with heat index values near 105.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening Thursday.

The weekend stays muggy and warm, there’s a 20% chance of afternoon storms Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks drier with highs reaching the low 90s.

Next week we see better chances of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday (40% chance).

First Alert Summary:

Our humidity will be increasing tonight and that will keep our temperatures warm with lows in the mid 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Thursday we see a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. We have a FIRST ALERT for the heat and humidity. Highs reach the 99 mark with higher humidity values making it feel like around 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with more cloud coverage by the afternoon.

Friday morning we see lows in the low 70s and skies are partly cloudy for the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the late afternoon/evening.

Saturday we have similar conditions as Friday with low 70s and low 90s for lows and highs. There’s another 20% chance of a few isolated storms during the afternoon.

We see things dry up Sunday. Lows are down to 68 and highs reach the low 90s. As of now we don’t have a chance of rain as the air dries up, but just a little.

We’re back into the mid 90s Monday with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

There’s no activity in the tropics.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mid 70s with a few passing clouds. Turning a bit more muggy.

First Alert Thursday: Highs in the upper 90s with more humidity. A 30% chance for showers and storms.

Friday: Humidity continues, highs reach the low 90s. 20% Chance of storms.

Saturday: Low 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms and humidity.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mid 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

