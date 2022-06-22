SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Hot & humid Thursday, few afternoon storms possible

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a hot and humid day Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values around 105. There’s also a chance of some afternoon storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Headlines:

  • First Alert Day for Thursday for heat and humidity with heat index values near 105.
  • There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening Thursday.
  • The weekend stays muggy and warm, there’s a 20% chance of afternoon storms Friday and Saturday.
  • Sunday looks drier with highs reaching the low 90s.
  • Next week we see better chances of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday (40% chance).
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

Our humidity will be increasing tonight and that will keep our temperatures warm with lows in the mid 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Thursday we see a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. We have a FIRST ALERT for the heat and humidity. Highs reach the 99 mark with higher humidity values making it feel like around 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with more cloud coverage by the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Friday morning we see lows in the low 70s and skies are partly cloudy for the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the late afternoon/evening.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday we have similar conditions as Friday with low 70s and low 90s for lows and highs. There’s another 20% chance of a few isolated storms during the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

We see things dry up Sunday. Lows are down to 68 and highs reach the low 90s. As of now we don’t have a chance of rain as the air dries up, but just a little.

wis
wis(WIS)

We’re back into the mid 90s Monday with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

wis
wis(WIS)

There’s no activity in the tropics.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mid 70s with a few passing clouds. Turning a bit more muggy.

First Alert Thursday: Highs in the upper 90s with more humidity. A 30% chance for showers and storms.

Friday: Humidity continues, highs reach the low 90s. 20% Chance of storms.

Saturday: Low 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms and humidity.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mid 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tyrese Brunson (Far Left), Demadrae Dennis (Center Left), Amontae Wright (Center Right), Jaheim...
Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Gun roundup breaks local record
The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Columbia man drives to hospital after being shot, death under investigation
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hotter today but still not humid - Turns more humid by Thursday
FIRST ALERT - Hotter today but still not humid - Turns more humid by Thursday
FIRST ALERT - Hotter today but still not humid - Turns more humid by Thursday