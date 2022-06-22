Columbia to hold ‘Lock It Up, Columbia’ firearm safety campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced a partnership in firearm safety in the ‘Lock It Up, Columbia’ campaign.

On June 30, 2022 the nonprofit Serve and Connect will be providing free gun locks in the Belmont Community at 1003 Colleton St.

The campaign is a collaboration between Serve and Connect, the Columbia Police Department and Columbia parks and Recreation.

Councilwoman Aditi Bussells said, “Over the next several months, the City in partnership with Columbia Police Department, Parks and Rec, and community leaders will be raising awareness, why it’s important to store firearms safely, safe storage device options, how to practice safe storage at home, how to encourage others to store firearms safely.”

Lock It Up Columbia is offering free gun locks to community members to promote firearm safety. (City of Columbia graphic)

More information about the campaign and additional dates can be found at the link here.

Councilwoman @aditisrivastav just announced the Gun Lock Safety campaign #LockItUpColumbia in partnership with @ColumbiaPDSC, @ColaSCParksRec, and @ServeAndConnect.



Gun locks will be given away in an effort to promote safety in our community. #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/xPYHoMTAAj — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 21, 2022

