The City of Columbia and Local Financial Institutions Partner for All Access Columbia Homeownership Workshop

All Access Columbia Workshop
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of Homeownership Month, the City of Columbia’s Community Development department and its partners will host a homeownership-focused session of All Access Columbia.

The workshop will be at the Busby Street Community Center, Thursday, June 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In honor of Homeownership Month- the City of Columbia's Community Development department and its partners will host a homeownership focused session of All Access Columbia.(All Access Columbia)

The event is free and open to both prospective home buyers and current homeowners.

Register HERE

