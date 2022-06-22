The City of Columbia and Local Financial Institutions Partner for All Access Columbia Homeownership Workshop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of Homeownership Month, the City of Columbia’s Community Development department and its partners will host a homeownership-focused session of All Access Columbia.
The workshop will be at the Busby Street Community Center, Thursday, June 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to both prospective home buyers and current homeowners.
