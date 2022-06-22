Chick-fil-A testing new express drive-thru at select Greenville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is testing a new express drive-thru lane solely for mobile orders at a limited number of restaurants in the Greenville area.

Customers who order on the mobile app can bypass the traditional drive-thru line to pick up their meal with new express lane, according to Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant says the new method is aimed to help guests move through the drive-thru quickly by dedicating one of the drive-thru lanes exclusively to mobile order pickup in hopes to

“We see this as a way to serve customers more effectively and give them more control over their experience,” said Jonathan Lassiter, a senior integration leader on Chick-fil-A’s Service and Hospitality team.. “The lengthiest part of our drive-thru ordering process is the brief wait to get your order taken. The express lane cuts down ordering and payment time significantly, granting customers access to greater speed, ease and convenience when they want it most.”

Here’s how it works:

Customers choose a restaurant location and, if available, select “Drive-Thru Express” as the destination and then place an order.

When they arrive at the restaurant, they follow signs to the express lane, use the app to scan a QR code in the dedicated lane, and then pull around to receive their order from a friendly restaurant Team Member.

Drive-thru Express is offered at a limited number of restaurants while it’s in testing.

Here’s a list of local Chick-fil-A’s offering the express lane:

Woodruff Road - 1225 Woodruff Road

NE Main St. - 930 North East Main Street in Simpsonville

