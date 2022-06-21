SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

What SC voters should know about runoff elections, with early voting starting Wednesday

A voting machine at the Lexington County early voting site, pictured May 31, 2022
A voting machine at the Lexington County early voting site, pictured May 31, 2022(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina voters will be able to head back to the polls starting Wednesday to cast their ballots for the June 28 primary runoff elections.

These runoffs will decide which candidates will appear on the ballot in the November general election, after no one in those races received more than 50% of the vote in last week’s primaries.

Because statewide races from the Republican and Democratic primaries are heading to runoffs — the Republican primary for state superintendent of education and the Democratic primary for US Senate — everyone who voted in the June primary is eligible to cast their ballots in a runoff.

However, they can only vote in the party’s runoff in which they voted in the primary, so someone who voted in the Republican primary may vote in the statewide Republican runoff and any Republican runoffs applicable to the area where they live, and the same applies for those who voted in the Democratic primary.

People who did not vote in the June primary can also vote in either party’s runoffs, but they have to pick one, as they cannot vote in both.

Under South Carolina’s new election law, early in-person voting will be available this week from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with at least one early voting site open in each county. Voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

For those voters who qualify for absentee voting by mail, the deadline has already passed to submit an application. People who receive these ballots need to complete them and turn them in by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on runoff election day, June 28.

South Carolinians can cast their ballots in person next Tuesday as well.

Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the State Election Commission advises voters to figure out where their polling place is ahead time because it may have changed. Again, voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

Anyone voting in the Republican runoff will be able to select between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. No Democrat has won statewide office in South Carolina in more than 15 years, so the Republican candidate will likely be considered the favorite heading into November.

People voting in the Democratic runoff can pick between Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews in the US Senate race, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott this fall.

Certain voters will see additional runoffs on their ballots, depending on where they live, and in a few of those races, the stakes will be higher than deciding who will appear on the November ballot.

In some races, no one from an opposing party is running, so the winner of the runoff will win the seat. That includes the Republican race for District 30 in the state House of Representatives (Cherokee and Spartanburg); the Republican primary in House District 40 (Newberry and Lexington); and the Democratic primary in House District 101 (Berkeley, Florence, and Williamsburg), which pits two incumbent House Democrats, state Rep. Roger Kirby and state Rep. Cezar McKnight, against each other.

Other runoffs in races for seats in the state House of Representatives, which will face opposition in November, include a Republican runoff in House District 48 (York); Republican runoff in House District 106 (Horry); and a Democratic runoff in House District 25 (Greenville).

Here is the full county-by-county list of races in the June 28 runoff:

Allendale

  • Sheriff – Democratic
  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Berkeley

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Cherokee

  • State House District 30 – Republican
  • County Council District 2 – Republican

Chesterfield

  • Sheriff – Republican

Colleton

  • County Council At-Large – Democratic

Florence

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • City Council District 1 – Democratic

Greenville

  • State House District 25 – Democratic
  • County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Horry

  • State House District 106 – Republican
  • County Council Chair – Republican
  • County Council District 8 – Republican
  • Board of Education Chair – Republican

Kershaw

  • County Council District 5 – Republican
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Lexington

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Marion

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic
  • County Council District 5 – Democratic

Marlboro

  • County Council District 4 – Democratic

Newberry

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Richland

  • County Council District 11 – Democratic

Spartanburg

  • State House District 30 – Republican

Williamsburg

  • State House District 101 – Democratic

York

  • State House District 48 – Republican

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019

Latest News

South Carolina Runoff Elections
South Carolina Runoff Elections
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the court ruled that disqualifying some...
SC atty. general praises Supreme Court ruling as ‘victory for school choice’
FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Alan Wilson
AG Wilson, others urge feds to investigate violence against anti-abortion groups
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
Bill allowing S.C. healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs becomes law