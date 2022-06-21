WATCH: Arrests made in Summerton graduation party drive-by shooting

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Summerton provided an update Tuesday and announced arrests in the investigation into a mass shooting that left one person dead and injured eight others.

On June 4, 2022 a graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted by gunfire Saturday evening. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said nine people were shot at a party near Saint Paul Rd. after two vehicles drove into the yard and opened fire.

Investigator said Tuesday three people have been arrested in connection the shooting.

Tyrese Brunson, 21 of Manning

Amontae Wright, 18 of Alcolu

Jaheim Billie, 19 of Manning

A fourth suspect is currently being sought by U.S. Marshals and the FBI is providing assistance in investigating gang activity in the county. He was identified as Demadrae Isaiah Dennis, 21 of Manning.

All suspects have been charged with one count of Murder, eight counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

If convicted, Murder carries a sentence of up to 30 years to life in prison. Assault and Batter of a High and Aggravated Nature carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime carries a five year penalty that runs consecutively with other sentences.

The gunfire left the 32-year-old Audrionna Kind dead. Roughly 150 people were at the party to celebrate when up to 70 rounds were fired at around 11 p.m. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said all of the victims were in the front yard of the home.

Initially eight people were reported to have been injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old victim came forward and spoke with investigators, bringing the count to nine. Baxley said they initially were hesitant to speak with law enforcement because they were not supposed to be at the party.

Investigators said other suspects may be arrested in relation to the case. Baxley said, “These arrests do not mean that this investigation is over. It will continue as more suspects may be identified and charged.”

