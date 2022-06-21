SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Department of Employment and Workforce warns residents about text scam

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is warning residents about a text scam targeting South Carolina residents.

Officials said the scam involves the text message pictured below.

Scam text that DEW is warning about
Scam text that DEW is warning about(The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce)

According to officials, the link goes to a copycat website that looks exactly like the log-in screen for DEW’s MyBenefits Portal. They added that the real portal is used by individuals filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

Any person who receives this message should not click the link, according to officials. If you entered your log-in information on this fake site, you should access your real MyBenefits Portal account, change your log-in information and make sure your payment information is correct.

Anyone concerned that they were a victim of this scam should report identity theft police and fill out the ID theft form found on the UI Fraud page.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019

Latest News

Daniel Printz
Suspect sentenced to life in deadly kidnapping of Greenville Co. woman
The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Columbia man drives to hospital after being shot, death under investigation
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
wis
FIRST ALERT- Near record temps for Wednesday, hot and humid Thursday
Local mechanic Jimmy Hipp's 50 year old car.
Jimmy’s First Love: Mechanic has kept the same car for 50 years, and it’s still running strong