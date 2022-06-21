SkyView
Murdaugh waives right to hearing in disbarment

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his rights to a hearing before the Supreme Court of South Carolina on being disbarred.(Orange County, Florida Jail)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his rights to a hearing before the Supreme Court of South Carolina on being disbarred.

Court documents state Murdaugh, through his attorneys, filed a request that the court cancel a hearing planned for Wednesday.

The documents state he does not contest the court’s “authority and decision” to disbar him from the practice of law.

The court agreed to cancel the planned hearing, but said in an order released Tuesday that a formal decision on whether to disbar him will follow. It is not clear when that ruling will be released.

Murdaugh faces a total of 79 charges from 15 state grand jury indictments and is accused of defrauding victims of nearly $8.5 million.

Revelations about the alleged fraud came out following the shooting deaths of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul in June of last year.

