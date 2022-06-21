Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the Colony Apartments.

The shooting happened Monday around 7 p.m.

Kevonta D. Jones, 22, is accused of shooting two men after an argument. Both victims are in critical condition.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

Jones is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

