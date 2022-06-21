SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments

Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments
Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the Colony Apartments.

The shooting happened Monday around 7 p.m.

Kevonta D. Jones, 22, is accused of shooting two men after an argument. Both victims are in critical condition.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

Jones is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Hotter today but still not humid - Turns more humid by Thursday
South Carolina Statehouse
State legislators send complaint to SC Inspector General, urge investigation into political campaign events
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
Bill allowing S.C. healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs becomes law
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end